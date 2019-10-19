Tay Grin dedicates award to Malawi youth

Malawian politician Limbani Tay Grin Kalilani has dedicated his latest honour, Young African Emerging Politician of the Year Award, to the youth of Malawi and Africa at large.

Tay Grin who is also a popular musician was recognised on Friday at the London Political Summit. He was awarded for his efforts in the political arena and leadership, where he has been championing sustainable development.

Having received the award, Tay Grin felt dedicating it to the youth of Africa is a good way of motivating them. Although he was unsuccessful in the race to Parliament for Lilongwe central constituency, Grin believes it is possible to be a catalyst for change in politics outside that.

He also expressed excitement over the honour as he shared the good news with his fans. Meanwhile, his fans are still congratulating him for the achievement.

Tay Grin is not a stranger to accolades as he has also received many as a musician. In art, he has claimed both international and local awards. He has also managed to use music as a tool for positive change through encouraging girl child education among others.

His music has also been pivotal towards promoting Malawian culture. The Nyau King as Tay is fondly known in music circles, promises to hit the airwaves with more sounds in the near future.