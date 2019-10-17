Phinifolo replaces fallen UTM giant Penemulungu in Lilongwe South Constituency

As the race for the parliamentary seat in Lilongwe South Constituency intensifies, former village development committee member, Samson Phinifolo, has presented his nomination forms as a UTM Party aspirant.

The self-styled ‘home boy’ replaces fallen UTM guru Agnes Penemulungu who died prior to the aborted 21 May parliamentary election in the constituency.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the presentation of nomination forms on Wednesday, Phinifolo described himself as a home grown boy with a proven development track record.

“I have served in Village Development Committees before where I wrote several successful development proposals and the people here can testify for my work ethic,” said Phinifolo.

He has promised to empower youths economically and increase literacy levels in the area through construction of a secondary school.

Malawi Electoral Commission will publish names of nominated candidates the commission has approved on Friday and launch campaign in the constituency on 19 October.

In a constituency traditionally regarded as a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stronghold, Phinifolo will face former Member of Parliament (MP) Partson Mthyoka who served the constituency between 1999 and 2014, MCP’s Peter Dimba who is seeking re-election, ruling Democratic Progressive Party golden boy Frank Mazizi and Mbakuwaku’s Julius Chongwe.