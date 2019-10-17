Bushiri shakes up South Africa while throwing shade at Malawi

…In my country, old age is a crime. No one takes care of the elderly, says Major 1

A prophet is indeed without honor in his homeland.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, founder and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, has shaken South Africa with a series of humanitarian programmes.

Over the weekend, Bushiri cheered and interacted with the elderly and people with disability at the Ekhakana Elderly Home in Durban.

The philanthropist carried the humanitarian works through his Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF) and ECG Durban leadership of Apostle Thiamo. Bushiri said the initiative was devised to appreciate and celebrate the lives of older people who have sacrificed for young generations. “Whatever we are doing today is just to assure you that we love you and we will always be your children. We want to appreciate you for raising us and also for being our great parents.

“God’s idea to humanity was that we should all live our life to the fullest. He didn’t want us to die at our young age. He wants us to live until the time we become old and, instead of dying, we must just go home,” said Bushiri.