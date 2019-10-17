Bushiri shakes up South Africa while throwing shade at Malawi

…In my country, old age is a crime. No one takes care of the elderly, says Major 1
A prophet is indeed without honor in his homeland.
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, founder and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, has shaken South Africa with a series of humanitarian programmes.
The philanthropist carried the humanitarian works through his Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF) and ECG Durban leadership of Apostle Thiamo.
Bushiri said the initiative was devised to appreciate and celebrate the lives of older people who have sacrificed for young generations.
“Whatever we are doing today is just to assure you that we love you and we will always be your children. We want to appreciate you for raising us and also for being our great parents.
“God’s idea to humanity was that we should all live our life to the fullest. He didn’t want us to die at our young age. He wants us to live until the time we become old and, instead of dying, we must just go home,” said Bushiri.
Bushiri, who is popularly known as Major 1, also took a swipe at Malawi, accusing the country of ignoring older people who he claimed are accused of witchcraft.
“In my country Malawi, old age is a crime. No one takes care of them. We accuse them of witchcraft. We accuse them of being responsible for evil things in our communities. What we forget is that old age is a fulfillment of God’s promise to humanity” Bushiri has been quoted as saying by ECG’s official online news publication.
He said despite the onslaught and discrimination that the elderly face in their communities, his foundation will strive towards finding a long lasting initiatives for older people.