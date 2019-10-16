Three arrested over Nkhata Bay fracas

Police in Nkhata Bay have arrested three people following acts of violence on Tuesday in the district where four people were killed and 21 houses were set on fire.

Nkhata Bay Police spokesperson Kondwani James said the suspects are connected to severe beating of Gift Mugha who was the first person to be killed in the fracas.

James identified the suspects as Mavuto Moyo aged 31, Kelvin Mhone aged 37 and Enock Moyo aged 23. They are all from Nthulinga Village TA Timbiri in Nkhata Bay District.

On Monday night, a group of people from Mkondezi Village, Traditional Authority Mkumbira went to Msakanene Village Traditional Authority Timbiri to recover items which they believed had been stolen by a resident of Msakanene.

The group stormed the house of a friend to the suspect but the house owner screamed to alert other villagers that he was being attacked by thieves.

A fight ensued leading to the death of Mugha who was from Mkondezi

Angered by the death of Mugha, villagers from Mkondezi yesterday invaded Msakanene village where they set on fire 21 houses.Three people from Mkondezi died following the violence.

Meanwhile, Police are still working tirelessly to arrest the other suspects.