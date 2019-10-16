CRFA sets up tournament in Ntcheu

Central Region Football Association (CRFA) in collaboration with Ntcheu Football Association has introduced a K1 million football tournament in the district.

CRFA has thought of introducing the tournament in the district with an aim of uplifting football and showcasing the talents of the youths.

Chairperson of Ntcheu district Football Association, Grecian Gwaza thanked CRFA for the tournament saying it will promote football in the district.

“Such a tournament will give an opportunity to the footballers to demonstrate their talents to scouts,” Gwaza said.

He added that the association will make sure that poor refereeing and hooliganism should not affect the tournament.

Champions of the trophy will walk away with 400,000. The tournament will run for five (5) months and will comprise 16 teams based in the district.