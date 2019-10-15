Mutharika’s photo sampling gondolosi goes viral

Photos of Malawi President Peter Mutharika inspecting Gondolosi which is also known as local viagra have gone viral on social media.

The president was accompanied by his wife, the first lady Gertrude Mutharika at the Mulhako wa Alomwe Festival in Mulanje where they inspected the popular aphrodisiac.

Gondolosi which is used to boost up a man’s sexual desire and prowess was displayed at the festival as one of the plants found in the districts that make up the Lhomwe belt.

Meanwhile, Malawians have mocked the Malawi leader for checking out the “African Viagra” at the festival.

“Prof. Mutharika inspecting gondolosi @ the mulakho festival, where he has also warned political leaders against using cultural groupings to further their political aims,” said one Malawian posted on Facebook.

“Just when you think you have heard and seen it all APM does the unthinkable,” said one Facebook user.

“Here in Malawi we got one professor, who promote Gondolosi as part of developmental initiative,” wrote another user who was comparing Mutharika to Rwanda’s Paul Kagame.