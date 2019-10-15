A land of protests: Students march against TEVET

Students from Soche Technical College in conjunction with TEVET apprentices on Monday marched to Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education (TEVET) offices as they protested against poor services by the authority.

TEVET Apprentices Union of Malawi president Adam Kalino told Malawi24 that students are tired with how TEVET is running student affairs.

“We are tired with challenges we are facing with TEVET, it seems like they don’t care about our problems.

“This is plan A, if they do not consider our demands we shall take plan B until our wishes are adhered to,” Kalino told Malawi24.

According to Kalino, the students want TEVET to release December 2018 examination results which were supposed to be out before June this year.

He said the students are now being forced to pay for this year’s exams.

He added that the petition is asking TEVET board to provide tool boxes to students from 2017, 2018 and 2019 intakes as well as to offer certificates to students.

“The board is not offering certificates to successful students who have completed levels or even whole trainings. Most students are failing to access attachment places when it comes to industrial period. TEVET is not showing interest in helping these students,” Kalino told Malawi24.

TEVET officials have SINCE assured the students that they are going to address the issues presented in the petition.