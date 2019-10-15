Devotion:  No to passing pleasures

Hebrews 11:24-26 “By faith Moses, when he became of age, refused to be called the son of Pharaoh’s daughter, choosing rather to suffer affliction with the people of God than to enjoy the passing pleasures of sin, esteeming the reproach of Christ greater riches than the treasures in Egypt; for he looked to the reward.”

In Christian walk, hard decisions are necessary. Christ came to give us life to enjoy (John 10:10). However some things are just passing pleasures and should be avoided in our Christian walk. They may look harmless but can draw you far from God.

Moses was given all the chance to enjoy the pleasures of Egypt but he chose to say No to them and chose to suffer afflictions with the children of Israel. He couldn’t stand enjoying passing pleasures when his people were suffering and mistreated by same Egyptians who were offering him the passing pleasures. So he chose to side with Israel and terminated his passing pleasures.

This reminds me of another great servant of God, Daniel. He was given a choice to eat the delicacies from the king’s table but he chose vegetables. It was Persian tradition that delicious meat was first offered to gods. Daniel being a worshipper of one God said No to such passing pleasures.

Daniel 1:8 “But Daniel purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself with the portion of the king’s delicacies, nor with the wine which he drank; therefore he requested of the chief of the eunuchs that he might not defile himself.”

Joseph made another hard decision. He said no to passing pleasures with Potiphar’s wife and he rather chose to remain loyal to His God. That’s the life of a believer. Passing pleasures may be sweet in the eyes and in the flesh but have negative effect on our stand with God. They may look harmless but may have long term negative results.

Additional scripture: Genesis 3:6 “When the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was a delight to the eyes, and that the tree was to be desired to make one wise, she took of its fruit, and ate; and she gave some to her husband with her, and he ate.”

CONFESSION

I refuse passing pleasures, I stick to permanent word of God that will sustain me in time of need. In Jesus Name. Amen.

