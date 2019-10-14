Shocking: T.B. Joshua ‘heals’ man of homosexuality

A man from Ghana has made a shocking revelation saying Prophet T.B. Joshua has healed him of homosexuality.

The 28 year old man who simply identified himself as Robert claims that he had a been ‘battling’ the spirit of a man that made him engage in homosexuality from the time he was 14 years old.

“I have been battling with the spirit of man for 14 years. When I was growing up, I noticed that my life was different; I admired my fellow men” says Robert.

In his testimony, the Ghanaian says he used to have wet dreams having sex with other men.

“Although I didn’t like it, I couldn’t stop it. Sometimes, I would dream of having sex or seeing myself flying and then falling from a height. It was battle in my mind always! I was praying and using my human strength to stop this urge but all was fruitless.”

Robert says he was delivered by Prophet T.B. Joshua, founder and leader of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations after watching the prophet on his church’s Emmanuel TV performing miracles.

He says he was ‘healed and delivered’ after watching a man with a ‘similar’ being delivered by TB Joshua.

“One day I watched the man of God, Prophet T.B. Joshua, delivering a guy with the spirit of man from South Africa, so I prayed along with him on Emmanuel TV. I can testify that now, I am free indeed from the spirit of man! Distance is not a barrier” he alleges.

While Malawi24 can not authenticate the man’s claims, most societies and countries in Africa are homophobic with countries like Uganda contemplating death penalty for gay people.

Most African countries have longer prison sentences, forcing some people once identified as gay to denounce homosexuality which is regarded as foreign, immoral and demonic.