Major 1 does it again: Bushiri heals HIV positive woman

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has reportedly healed a South Africa-based woman living with HIV of the deadly virus.

According to a testimony that Prophet Bushiri shared on his official Facebook page, Asnet Mvula who happens to be a Malawian discovered she is HIV positive following a mandatory HIV testing by her prospective employer.

After being diagnosed HIV positive, Mvula was told she could not be employed.

“Asnet Mvula from Malawi came to SA following her boyfriend. He later found that her husband was living positively. While looking for a job, she was told they won’t employ until she tests her blood and when she did, she found she was positive” reads a testimony that Prophet Bushiri shared on his Facebook on Sunday.

Ms Mvula is said to have gone to ECG after seeing “people getting healed”.

“She said to herself that she cannot suffer while she sees people getting healed in this place. She connected and received declarations the Major Prophet was making in the church” reads the post on Bushiri’s page.

The employers who shunned her have not been mentioned.