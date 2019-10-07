Lilongwe South shadow MPs pledge peace

In anticipation for the November by-election in Lilongwe South Constituency, shadow Members of Parliament (MP) have made a pledge of peace and to practice issue based politics.

The shadow MPs from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) made this pledge on the sidelines of the launch of the by-election activities at Malingunde on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview, MCP aspirant Peter Dimba called for candidates to desist from castigating each other during political rallies.

“People in this Constituency love peace so much and MCP as a party has always advocated for issue based politics so we look forward to a peaceful and credible election,” said Dimba.

Dimba who is also the immediate past legislator of the area and is seeking re-election to the August House implored party followers to refrain from provocative actions.

Echoing his call, DPP shadow Member of Parliament Frank Mazizi said he is ready to run an issue based campaign.

“As DPP we are committed to peaceful campaign because we believe peace creates conducive environment for development and more over the people here have always coexisted with one another regardless of political affiliation,” said Mazizi.

Earlier on, MEC Commissioner Moffat Banda also cautioned all candidates against politics of castigation and appealed for total participation of voters in delivering a credible election.