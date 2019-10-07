Four killed in minibus accident in Nkhotakota

Four people have died after a minibus which they were travelling in overturned while attempting to overtake another minibus in Nkhotakota.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Kalimanjira village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalimanjira in the district.

Nkhotakota police spokesperson Williams Kaponda said one of the victims is Chifundo Fosi (38) of Katengeza village in the area of senior chief Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.

Another victim, a woman, has only been identified as Nambewe while a male victim has been identified as Jacob Jepter.

Kaponda told Malawi24 that the Minibus registration number KK 752 Nissan Caravan was being driven by Brighton Mussa aged 28.

“The driver who was operating from Salima heading towards Nkhotakota Boma, in the process of overtaking another minibus, lost control of his minibus and it eventually overturned killing two people while the other one died upon arrival at Nkhotakota District Hospital,” he said.

The minibus had 13 passengers on board of which one sustained serious injuries while 8 escaped with minor injuries.

The victims are receiving treatment at Nkhotakota District Hospital while the one who was seriously injured has been referred to Lilongwe Central Hospital.