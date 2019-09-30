TA Bwananyambi of Mangochi dies

Traditional Authority (T/A) Bwananyambi of Mangochi has died this morning at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

Mangochi District Commissioner, Reverend Moses Chimphepo has confirmed.

Chief Bwananyambi was the only female Traditional Authority in Mangochi.

During her reign, she made efforts to end child marriages and encourage girls to concentrate on education in her area.

According to a family member of the royal family who is also Traditional Authority Sultan Chowe, TA Bwananyambi will be buried on Tuesday at Ndumundu Headquarters.