Second anti-quota demos held in Mzuzu

Protesters agitating for the abolishment of the quota system marched today in Mzuzu.

The demonstrations were organized by the Quota Must Fall Movement which wants government to stop using the quota system when selecting students to public secondary schools. The group also wants 2019 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education examination (PSLCE) results nullified.

Today, there was heavy presence of police officers and Malawi Defence Force Soldiers as the demonstrators marched from Katoto Secondary School Ground to Mzuzu Government Secondary School.

Coordinator of the movement, Charles Kajoloweka, said recently that they tried to engage the Ministry of Education and Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) officials but no resolutions were agreed.

He added that they want the ministry and MANEB to announce nullification of the results and abolish the system.

“We shall be having a series of the demonstrations until our demands are met,” he said.

The first demonstrations against the system were held two weeks ago in three districts in the Northern Region.