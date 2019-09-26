Five arrested for burglary, theft in Ntcheu

Police in Ntcheu have arrested five people for housebreaking and theft in the district.

According to Ntcheu deputy public relations officer Rabecca Kwisongole, the five are suspected to have broken into houses and several shops including an Airtel customer center.

The law enforcers first arrested one suspect who led them to the other four members of his criminal group.

Kwisongole said some of the arrested suspects are ex-convicts who were released from prison after serving their respective jail terms.

Ntcheu Police Station has since managed to recover some of the stolen items such as computers, amplifiers, clothes, and motorbikes.

The police have advised residents who lost property to thieves to go to the station to find out if their items are part of the recovered property.