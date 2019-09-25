Mutharika commends Commonwealth for support

Malawian President Peter Mutharika has commended the Commonwealth for continued support to the country.

Mutharika made the remarks after an audience with Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

According to Mutharika, Commonwealth has been a key supporter of Malawi on important issues.

President Mutharika added that Malawi has a lot to learn and benefit from her fellow member states as the country continues to address critical challenges affecting her.

Speaking to the media after the audience, Scotland said they are committed to improving the lives of Malawians through sustainable development as well as dealing with issues affecting climate change.

Malawi ascribes to the Commonwealth values and aspirations that include promotion and protection of human rights, democracy, international peace and security, sustainable development, and protecting the environment, which are relevant in this century.