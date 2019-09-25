Mutharika to receive World Peace Prize

President Peter Mutharika has been chosen as the recipient of the “World Peace Prize 2019” which is awarded to persons who have prevented conflict in their country or region.

According to a statement issued by Presidential Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani, the president has accepted the nomination and will receive the prize in December this year from the India based International Youth Committee (IYC).

Kalilani added that Mutharika has been recognised and nominated due to his exemplary leadership, in promoting peace and inter-religious understanding in the world.

“According to the IYC, the prize is awarded periodically to individuals of high calibre who have contributed to world peace by preventing country, regional conflict or world war through peaceful settlement of political, diplomatic and economic disputes,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, President Mutharika has graciously accepted the nomination and considers it a symbol of approval of his leadership and his contribution to peace in Malawi, Africa and beyond.

Mutharika has since dedicated the prize to lasting peace in Malawi.

The Malawi leader will travel to India in December to receive the award.

Mutharika is currently in the United States attending the United Nations General Assembly. On the day he left Malawi last week, there were protests against the management of the May 21 presidential elections in which Mutharika was declared winner.