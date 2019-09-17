APAM hails government for plans to construct houses

Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has hailed government for its plans to build houses for them in each district in the country.

This comes following the presentation of K 1.7 Trillion National Budget in parliament, where K600 million has been set aside for the construction of houses for people with albinism in all districts while K400 million has been allocated for the implementation of the National Action Plan for the protection of people with albinism.

APAM National Coordinator, Overstone Kondowe made the remarks Saturday on the sidelines of a quarterly meeting of APAM Dedza Chapter.

He described the move by government as a step in the right direction towards providing security to People with Albinism (PWA) in the country.

Kondowe said: “As you might recall in March we had a virgil in order to force government to provide resources for the implementation of a National Action Plan and now with this development it is a step in the right direction which will change the landscape in as far as the plight of PWA’s is concerned.”

“Government and other duty bearers should make sure to put in place good accountability mechanisms and make sure that there is good follow up on this money which is going to change a lot of PWA’s lives,” he added.

According to the Chairperson of APAM Dedza Chapter, Harrison Elisa, 11 houses would be constructed throughout the district and first priority would be given to those who are most vulnerable.

“This development is very welcome because the security of people with albinism in the country will be increased and as APAM Dedza chapter we will make sure that the first houses should be built for those who are most vulnerable,” he said.

Dedza has 163 persons with albinism who are registered with APAM.

By George Mponda Mana