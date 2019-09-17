Man jailed 14 years after girl dreams he raped her

A man from Rumphi is serving a 14-year-old jail sentence at Mzuzu Prison after he was convicted of rape based on a girl’s dream.

According to Ombudsman Martha Chizuma who visited the prison on Sunday, the girl had a dream about the man raping her.

The girl’s sister also heard the man’s voice and the evidence from the two was enough for a court to find the man guilty of the rape.

“Yesterday while on a small assignment at Mzuzu prison a very peculiar case was brought to my attention. A man from Rumphi is serving a 14 yr sentence for defilement by trick. A girl dreamt being raped. Her sister heard convict voice. And boom dude is in jail,” Chizuma tweeted on Monday.