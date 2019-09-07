About 30 people attend DPP rally in Mzimba

About 30 people attended a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally in Mzimba where the party’s National Governing Council member Symon Vuwa Kaunda was the main speaker.

Party officials said the embarrassing turnout was due to the current political unrest.

Kaunda who is also Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development said DPP supporters are living in fear because of the post-election demonstrations.

He, however, assured the supporters that the DPP will continue ruling the country saying Mutharika is the rightful winner of the May 21 elections.

He also described as a waste of time the presidential election case in which the Malawi Congress Party and UTM are challenging Mutharika’s victory in the presidential elections.

Kaunda then encouraged people in the Northern Region to support Mutharika in his quest to develop the region and the country.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition has been organizing protests to demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah. The grouping accuses Ansah of failing to competently manage the elections.

The protests, which have always been marred by acts of violence, coupled with the opposition parties’ challenge against the outcome of the polls have led to political unrest in the country.