Mugabe will always be a beacon of hope – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika says former Zimbabwe president, Robert Mugabe, will forever be remembered as a beacon of hope and inspiration on the African continent.

Mutharika said this in his condolence message to Zimbabwe leader Comrade Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday.

The Malawi said he was deeply shocked over the death of Mugabe who fought for an independent Africa.

“His vision for a free Africa will never be forgotten and all African states including Malawi will forever be grateful for his dedication and commitment to issues affecting the continent,” Mutharika said.

Mutharika in his message, condoled Mnangagwa, the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and the bereaved family.

“We pray to the Almighty God, to sustain Your Excellency and members of the bereaved family during this time of grief,” reads the statement.

Mugabe died at the age of 95 on Friday in Singapore where he was receiving treatment.

The divisive figured ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years before being forced to step down by the army in 2017 following mass protests against his rule.

His successor Mnangagwa on Friday described Mugabe as a national hero, leader and founder.

“The late departed icon will be eternally remembered and honoured for the bold and historic land reform programme which he undertook,” Mnangagwa said in a televised address to the nation.

He added that the ruling ZANU-PF party had decided to give Mugabe a “national hero status”, the country’s highest posthumous honour.

He also declared a period of national mourning until Mugabe’s body is buried, but did not specify when the funeral would be held.

Mnangagwa cut short a trip to South Africa where he was attending the World Economic Forum summit.