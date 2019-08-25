MDF will protect protesters – Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera says he is confident the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) will always protect unarmed protesters marching peacefully.

Chakwera made the remarks in a statement delivered at a press briefing on Saturday.

On Wednesday, President Peter Mutharika ordered the MDF to use necessary force to stop protests in the country’s borders and airports.

However, Chakwera said the MDF has always acted in the interest of maintaining constitutional order and the Mutharika regime will be disappointed if it wants to poison soldiers to attack civilians and stain their spotless reputation.

“Those of us who were here should therefore have confidence that so long as we are unarmed and peaceful when we march to demand justice, the Malawi Defense Force has the leadership and integrity to ensure our safety and uphold the rule of law,” he said.

The MCP leader also hailed the Malawi army soldiers saying if it was not for the soldiers’ professionalism there would be very little reason to feel safe and very little hope to stay free.

In his statement, Chakwera condemned petrol bombs attacks targeting opposition politicians who “oppose the corruption and illegitimacy of the Mutharika regime.”

He expressed concern over the lack of progress by the Malawi Police Service to investigate the malicious crimes and bring the lawless people responsible to justice.

Chakwera however stated that the MCP and its supporters are not intimidated.

“We are not intimidated, we are not deterred, we are not retreating, and you will not get away with it,” he said.

Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the outcome of the May 21 elections in court.

The two leaders have also been joining protests demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah.

Chakwera said yesterday that his position on electoral justice is that the judges sitting at the court must be left free to determine justice and the people marching on the streets should also be left free to demand justice.