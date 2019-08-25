Mulanje woman gets house from St Egidio

Members of the Community of St Egidio on Friday handed over a house to an elderly woman who had been living in a shed in Mulanje district.

The woman, Telezina Julius, has been braving the cold weather at night since her house fell three years ago.

Speaking during handover ceremony of the house, Julius applauded members of the Community of St Egidio for constructing the house.

“I am very grateful to the gesture that members of St Egidio have done to my life. I could not have managed to have a better place for me to live with my grandchild,” said Julius.

She further urged members of the community of St Egidio to continue supporting people who are poor in the country.

One of the responsible members at St Egidio in Malawi, Bruce Tabwali said the gesture followed the state of poverty that Julius was living with her grandchild.

“For us, she was sleeping at an open space and with the cold weather in Mulanje, we thought of contributing something towards construction of her house and here we, we are making this handover ceremony of the house to her,” said Tabwali.

The woman also got items such as a bed, mattress, foodstuffs, kitchen utensils and soap.

At the handover ceremony of the house to Julius, St Egidio members also donated clothes and other items to over twenty elderly people in Mulanje.