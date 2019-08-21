Songwe border businesspeople say no to demos

Businesspersons at Songwe Border have condemned plans by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to hold protests at the border.

The traders had a meeting on Tuesday where they agreed not to participate in the post-election demonstrations and shared ideas on how to protect their property.

The meeting followed an announcement by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition that it will conduct demonstrations at the country’s borders and airports from 26th 30th August.

Julius Mwanjasi who conducts clearance business at the border confirmed the meeting saying they don’t want to be involved in the demos.

“We had a meeting on Tuesday. This meeting involved people who conduct business at the border. The good thing was our chiefs were also there, we were told to not participate in the HRDC demos that comes soon and we agreed to protect our property during this time,” said Mwanjasi.

He added that the HRDC always promises to hold peaceful demonstrations but ends up targeting business places and shops.

The HRDC has been holding demonstrations since the announcement of the May 21 presidential election results to force Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for mismanaging the May 21 elections.

The protests have been characterised by acts of violence such as arson attacks, looting of shops and harassment of persons.