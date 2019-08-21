Mutharika orders MDF to protect borders, airports from protesters

President Peter Mutharika has directed the Malawi Police Service and the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to use all necessary force to stop protesters from “invading” the country’s borders and airports.

The Malawi leader made said this today at Maritime Force Headquarters in Monkey Bay, Mangochi where he was commissioning Malawi Defence Force warships.

The president’s order follows plans by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to hold demonstrations at the country’s borders and airports starting from Monday to Friday next week.

Mutharika who is also Commander in Chief of the MDF said he has a duty to safeguard the territorial integrity of the country.

He noted that disturbances at the borders undermines the territorial integrity of Malawi and are an act of aggression against the country.

“By trying to attack our borders, they are in fact waging war on the essence of the existence of this country and that is treasonable.

“I therefore have no choice but to take all measures necessary to ensure and protect the sovereignty and integrity of our country,” Mutharika said.

Mutharika then directed the police and the army to stop the demonstrations. He also warned the HRDC and opposition party supporters against going ahead with the demonstrations

The HRDC joined by leaders and supporters of opposition parties have been holding demonstrations to force Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign accusing her of mismanaging the May 21 presidential elections in which Mutharika was declared winner.