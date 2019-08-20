Parliament to start budget meeting next month

Parliament is slated to start meeting to deliberate on the 2019/2020 budget beginning next month.

According to Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara, the meeting will start from 9th September to 11th October 2019.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha, had on Friday, 28th June, 2019 presented a Provisional Budget amounting to Five Hundred and Eleven Billion, Two Hundred and Sixty Nine Million, Five Hundred and Twenty Two Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ninety Four Kwacha (K511,269,522,794) from the Consolidated Fund.

Mwanamvekha moved a motion in the House seeking approval to draw from the Consolidated Fund about K511 Billion citing limited time to bring the full budget before the House.

The new financial year started 1st July, 2019.

Among others, the Provisional Budget is expected to provide for ongoing projects, wages and salaries, other recurrent transactions (ORT).

The Provisional Budget is meant to enable the government to deliver services for a period of four months from 1st July 2019 to 31st October, 2019.

The full 2019/2020 budget statement and detailed budget will be inclusive of the provisional budget, according to the Minister of Finance.