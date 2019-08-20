Man, 73, commits suicide over land issues

A man aged 73 hanged himself on Sunday due to a row over family farmland.

Police have identified the man as Dyson Moleya.

The incident occurred on 18th August, 2019 at around 17:00 hrs at Maunjako village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in the district.

According to Dowa police station Public Relations Officer, Sub. Inspector Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, the incident was reported to police by Moleya’s grandson.

Kaponda said Moleya had disagreements with his family members over their family farm land.

The quarrels came to the extent that Moleya was not in talking terms with one of his sisters.

This prompted the village headman to summon members of the said family for a discussion which was scheduled for 22nd August, 2019.

On the afternoon of 18th August, 2019, Moleya was found by his wife hanging from the roof of his bedroom.

Police visited the scene and postmortem conducted by medical personnel revealed that death was due to suffocation, secondary to strangulation.