Malawi army ready for airport protests

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) says its soldiers will be deployed to airports and borders to provide security during post-election demonstrations organised by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

MDF spokesperson Paul Chiphwanya told the local media that the soldiers are ready to assist the Malawi Police Service (MPS) during the protests if requested to so.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said they are also putting in place measures to make sure that there is security during the demonstrations.

The HRDC announced last week that they will hold demonstrations at the country’s airports and borders from 26th to 30th August as they continue demanding for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah.

Previous post-election demonstrations were marred by violence with protesters looting shops, burning buildings and vehicles and harassing other people.

The HRDC, however, claims that the violent acts are carried out by criminal elements who take advantage of peaceful protests.

The organisation also accuses the police of failing to protect property and sometimes provoking protesters by firing teargas at them.