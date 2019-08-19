Mayor calls for support in keeping Lilongwe clean

Lilongwe City Mayor Juliana Kaduya has asked companies to support the city council in keeping the capital city clean.

Speaking on Sunday, Kaduya called upon businesses to work hand in hand with the Lilongwe City Council on the issue of hygiene.

“Lilongwe city is facing several challenges in as far as cleanliness is concerned, therefore there is need to join hands to improve the situation. I therefore use this opportunity and ask Itel Malawi to work hand in hand with Lilongwe City Council in keeping our city clean by communicating to people the importance of being hygienic,” she explained.

Kaduya was speaking at an event where Itel launched two smartphones called Itel S15 and Itel S15.

In his remarks, Itel Malawi sales and marketing officer Willy Kapenuka said the phones have come with more specifications and high quality features which are different from other Itel smartphones.

Kapenuka commended Itel phone dealers for the good job they are doing in promoting the company.

Commenting on the issue, an official from the Ministry of Sports and Manpower Development Chancy Simwaka said many people in Malawi are using smartphones and he urged Itel to produce cellphones with affordable prices so that those in the remote areas should also be able to buy and have access to technology.

During the ceremony, 11 Itel dealers received certificates of appreciation for promoting the company.

The S15 and S15 Pro smartphones will be available on the market across Malawi starting from 20th August 2019.