Dowa West MP urges constituents to focus on development

Dowa West parliamentarian, Dr. Abel Ephraim Kayembe, has urged his constituents to forget the elections and focus on development.

Speaking in an interview, Kayembe was hopeful his term as legislator for the area will produce an impact in terms of development projects.

Kayembe said during the elections his constituents had trust in him as it was not easy for an independent candidate like him to sail through.

“Thanks to the Lord for making the final decision in the people’s heart,” he said.

In 2009, Kayembe won the Dowa West seat under the MCP flagship but later dumped it to join the People’s Party (PP) led government of Dr. Joyce Banda.

In the 2014 polls, he was replaced with Malawi Congress Party candidate, Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi.

Speaking in an interview, Dr. Kayembe promised developments to the area being where tobacco is grown on a large scale.

The legislator lamented that most of the bridges in the area are in dilapidated state a development which is a wakeup call to him and the communities to start thinking of how best to address the challenge.

He said bridges and road networks open other developments and due to lack of such infrastructure people of the area are failing to travel to other areas due to dilapidated bridges and bad roads.

The MP said Dole, Mdika and Thiwi bridges are his major concern and he will work day and night to have the bridges fully functional.

He said his other main focus besides bridges and road construction projects is water development saying most of the areas do not have potable water which is not only a challenge for the people of Dowa West alone but the entire Dowa district.

By Vincent Gunde