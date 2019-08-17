Bullets thrash Dwangwa, Ntopwa win

Nyasa Big Bullets have moved up to second on the TNM Super League log following their 3-1 victory over Dwangwa United at Chitowe ground in Nkhotakota on Saturday afternoon.

Peter Banda who was voted man of the match bagged a brace with Patrick Phiri scoring the other goal as the People’s Team wrapped up the first round with a win.

Bullets are now second on the standings with 29 points, level with Kamuzu Barracks who face Mzuni FC tomorrow in the last match of the first round. A win for the Soldiers will kick Bullets out of second position.

Dwangwa whose consolation goal was netted by Blessings Singini have finished this round of the 16 team league first from the bottom with eight points and they need to work extra harder in the last round if they want to escape demotion to the lower league.

Elsewhere, goals from Hendrix Misinde, Davie Banda, Levison Makoko and Friday Osagie were enough for Ntopwa to terrorize Moyale Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium in the commercial city of Blantyre.

The top tier debutants defied the odds to hammer the Soldiers 3-1 so as to finish the first half of the league out of the relegation zone as they are on 13th position with 13 points.

However, Ntopwa might drop to the danger area if Malawi’s Caf confederation cup’s representatives, Masters Security, beat Civil Sporting Club tomorrow at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Moyale who got their goal through veteran forward Deus Nkutu are currently on position 11 with 15 points and they are expected to meet table toppers, Be Forward Wanderers at the same venue on Sunday afternoon.

Wanderers are at the summit of the table with 33 points and a win in their last match of the first round tomorrow might make them extend their lead up to 36 points.