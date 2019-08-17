Moyale, Mzuni hope to finish first round on high note

Mzuni FC and Moyale Barracks face the top two Super League sides this weekend but are positive of finishing the Super League first round on a high note.

The Mzuzu based sides will end the first round of the campaign with away assignments. Moyale are in Blantyre where they will play Mtopwa on Saturday and league leaders Be Forward Wanderers on Sunday.

Mzuni will face second placed Kamuzu Barracks in the Central Region.

Speaking to Malawi24, Coach for Moyale Barracks Collins Nkuna said playing away is not an excuse to them but they will make sure to work hard in both games.

“Yes we are going to play away but this not an excuse to us, I told my players to work hard and win in both games. Wanderers yes is a good side but we are much better believe me,” said Nkuna.

Mzuni assistant coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said his side want to finish the first round on a high note.

“It’s another important game to us as we hope to finish the first round on a high note, it’s our plan to be in the top 8 as we did last season,” Mwafulirwa said.

Moyale are on position 11 with 16 points while Mzuni are on position 9 with 15 points. Dwangwa United are bottom of the table with 8 points.