Minibus driver arrested over rape and murder of two sex workers

Police in Limbe have arrested a minibus driver over the rape and murder of two sex workers.

Limbe police spokesperson Widson Nhlane has identified the suspect as Christopher Malango aged 24 who has been charged with murder, robbery with violence and rape.

According to Nhlane, bodies of the two sex workers were last month found dumped at Chiwembe and Kanjedza forest stream.

In July, Police also received reports that seven other sex workers were attacked, raped and robbed of their items such as cash, cosmetics and cellphones.

Upon receipt of these reports, police detectives immediately launched investigations and it was established that the suspect was using a minibus Nissan caravan registration number NU 966.

Nhlane said the suspect used to pick ladies at night in places such as Kachere, Kamba and Yiannakis roundabout on pretence of having sex with them.

Later, he would drive to unknown places where the ladies were beaten, raped and robbed of their belongings.

After his arrest, Malango led the officers to Chiwembe housing area where the stolen items were found hidden including the clothes of one of the murdered sex workers.

Meanwhile, police have hailed the cordial working relationship with members of the community in fighting crime and have urged them to continue giving tip-offs on suspected criminals causing terror in locations.

Christopher Malango hails from Thunga village in Traditional Authority Bvumbwe Thyolo.