Mwase impressed with Flames’ preparations

Flames head coach Meke Mwase says he is impressed with how the team is preparing for the 2022 World Cup preliminary round qualifier against Botswana next month.

Mwase’s 33 member local squad assembled at Mpira Village in Chiwembe on Monday ahead of the two legged tie.

And speaking to the media on Thursday after the end of the session, the former Mbambane Swallows and TN Stars coach said players are eager to be part of the team.

“I have seen how the players have been working hard to be part of the team and I am very impressed with what I have seen so far.

“We have every player on board apart from Nyasa Big Bullets players who were released because of their CAF Champions League second leg tie in Zimbabwe but the rest are here preparing for the clash,” he said.

The Flames mentor, who has seven new players to his squad, says he is also very happy with how the uncapped players have been adapting well with the rest of the team members.

“One would have thought that the new players will struggle but I must say that I am very happy with how they have adapted and this just shows that we have hidden talent in Malawi which needs to be identified and nurtured so I am positive that the players will continue working hard to be part of the final squad and this competition will be a plus for the team,” he continued.

Asked on how he is monitoring foreign based players, Mwase said:” We talk a lot and it’s always easy to follow players playing in South Africa because we are able to watch them play for their teams on our screens so we are very confident that by the time we will be playing Botswana, the players will be ready and eager to fight for the country.”

Some notable new faces include Mzuni FC captain Lughano Kayira and Be Forward Wanderers’ duo of William Thole and Francisco Madinga.

The camping has since been put on hold to allow players play for their respective clubs in the TNM Super League.