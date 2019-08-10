MCP wants Mutharika, Ansah in court

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lawyers in the presidential election case have asked the Constitutional Court to order President Peter Mutharika and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to testify in court.

The two are not among 800 witnesses expected to be cross-examined in the ongoing trial but the MCP wants the court to summon them.

In the case, MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the outcome of the May 21 presidential elections.

Ansah in May declared Mutharika winner of the elections but losing candidates Chilima and Chakwera wants the result nullified and a rerun held saying the May elections were affected by irregularities.

At a rally in June, Mutharika also claimed that his votes were stolen in the Central Region but he later claimed that he was misquoted.

Over the past two months, the opposition party leaders and their supporters have been joining protests demanding Ansah to resign accusing her of mismanaging the polls.

However, Ansah has always defied the calls saying her accusers should wait for the outcome of the election case.

Trial in the election case started will resume on Monday when Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale is expected to continue cross-examining Chilima.

On Thursday and Friday, Kaphale also interrogated Chilima on issues of monitors, use of tippex in the polls and alteration of result sheets.