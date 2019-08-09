MCP says criminals undressed police officer, vandalized Kamuzu mausoleum

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has urged the Malawi Police Service (MPS) to arrest criminals who undressed a police officer and damaged late president Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s mausoleum.

The call is contained in a press statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Rev. Maurice Munthali.

The MCP wants the MPS to bring to book the perpetrators who harassed a female police officer, stripped her of her clothing and exposed her to public disgrace and trauma in Lilongwe during post-election demonstrations on Tuesday.

The party believes that these are the same criminals who desecrated the public mausoleum at city centre in Lilongwe.

“While 95% of those marching on the streets did so peacefully in accordance with the organizers’ protocols and orientation for peaceful conduct, these few lawless individuals used the occasion as an opportunity to discredit and stain the protests by vandalizing shops belonging to innocent and hardworking citizens, even though many in the private sector are in support of the right of Malawians to protest peacefully,”

“We believe it is these criminals who harassed a female police officer and stripped her of her clothing, exposing her to public disgrace and trauma,” the MCP said.

In the statement, the MCP vowed to double its efforts to see to it that the criminals fall miserably as the party is resolving to stand with Malawians who are demanding for electoral justice.

The MCP in the statement commended all Malawians of goodwill who flooded the streets of Malawi to exercise their Constitutional right to protest on Tuesday 6th August, 2019.

The party said the nationwide protests will go down in the nation’s history as representing a day of reckoning for the Democratic Progressive Party regime.