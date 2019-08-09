Teams receive Airtel Top 8 broadcasting revenue

…clubs share 80 percent of total revenue

Teams which participated in the 2019 Airtel Top 8 have received their portion of the competition’s broadcasting rights revenue from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

According to the FA’s Commercial Director Limbani Matola, the exclusive rights for the 11 matches were awarded to an agency called Simply Black and the teams have received their returns based on the number of games each played.

“The net value for the rights was K3, 084, 000.00 and the teams got 80% translating to K2, 467, 200. 00 while FAM kept the 20% which was K616, 800. 00,” reads part of the statement.

Finalists Silver Strikers and Karonga United pocketed K448, 528 each after they played four games apiece while losing semifinalists Mzuni FC and Masters Security got K336, 436 each from three matches.

“Be Forward Wanderers, TN Stars, Kamuzu Barracks and Civil Sporting Club, who were eliminated in the two-legged quarterfinals received K224, 291 each,” said the statement.

The Central Bankers won the competition after beating the Karonga based side 1-0 at Bingu National Stadium in June.