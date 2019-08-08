AG wants Malawi election case adjourned

The Constitutional Court is this afternoon expected to make a ruling on an application by the Attorney General who wants the election case adjourned for six days.

AG Kalekeni Kaphale who is one of the lawyers representing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in the case wants more time in order to to finish reading new materials from one of the petitioners in the case, UTM.

He said that he may miss some important information if not given time ro read the new materials.

Lawyers for President Peter Mutharika supported the application saying they need three days to read and another three days to respond to the new material.

However, lawyers for Malawi Congress Party and UTM rejected the application saying it was unnecessary as the court stated that the issue of working with the materials would be done while the case is proceeding.

They also argued that they recently received new materials but were not seeking an adjournment.

The court then adjourned to 2PM when it is expected to make a ruling on Kaphale’s application.

A five-judge panel of the Constitutional Court is hearing a case in which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the outcome of the 2019 elections.