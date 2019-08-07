Chilima spits fire on BCC boss

Former Vice President Saulos Chilima has condemned Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Blantyre City Council (BCC) for blocking the post-election demonstrations in the city.

Chilima who joined the demonstrations on Tuesday in the commercial city of Blantyre urged Malawians to be exercising their constitutional right by taking part in post-elections demonstrations.

The ex- veep then described BCC top boss Alfred Chanza as being “stupid” for not allowing people to be holding demonstrations in the city.

BCC had told members of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) not to hold demonstrations in the city following ugly scenes after the previous protest.

City authorities also demanded that HRDC must pay for the damage of property during the previous demonstrations before holding the next one.

However, BCC’s decision was challenged by a court ruling that gave a go ahead to the organizers to proceed with the demonstrations in the city.

HRDC has been organizing demonstrations in the country demanding Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to resign over 2019 elections.

Meanwhile, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM) awaits court ruling on the election following their application that challenged the results of the elections.