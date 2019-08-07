New US ambassador presents credentials to Mutharika

New United States Ambassador to Malawi Robert Scott on Tuesday presented his credentials to President Peter Mutharika at Sanjika Palace.

Scott, who replaces Ambassador Virginia Palmer, is the 20th US ambassador to Malawi.

He previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassies in Harare, Zimbabwe and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and in multiple senior leadership positions at the United States Department of State.

New Indian High Commissioner to Malawi, Anurag Bhushant also presented his letters of credence to the Malawi leader on Tuesday.

Mutharika met the ambassadors on a day protesters filled the streets of Blantyre and other cities demonstrating against the outcome of the May 21 elections in which Mutharika was given a mandate for a second term.

Protesters want Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for mismanaging the polls.

Incidents of violence were recorded in Tuesday’s demonstrations with protesters looting shops, burning vehicles and buildings and harassing people.