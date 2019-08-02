Driver’s assistant found dead in truck

A man aged 27 working as a truck driver’s assistant was found dead in their truck at Chiweta Hills in Rumphi on Thursday.

Police in Rumphi have identified the man as Robert Milanzi.

According Rumphi Police Station Public Relations Officer Henry Mnjere, the cause of the death is yet to be known since the body is at Rumphi hospital for postmortem.

Mnjere said Milanzi and the truck driver were travelling from Tanzania going to Lilongwe in a Fuso Fighter motor vehicle Registration number TO 30 but the vehicle had a breakdown at Chiweta Hills on Wednesday.

They agreed to engage the services of an expert to fix the problem hence the driver went to Mzuzu to hire a mechanic.

Upon arrival at the said place, the driver found the assistant locked up in the vehicle.

He knocked several times on the door but surprisingly he got no response.

“Feeling suspicious, he reported the matter to Chiweta police unit and immediately officers went to the scene and found the man dead after they broke the door to open the vehicle,” narrated Mnjere.

Robert Milanzi was from Chipo village, traditional authority Nsabwe in Thyolo district.