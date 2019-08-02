Malawi Assemblies of God pulls out of interfaith initiative

The Malawi Assemblies of God has become the latest church to disassociate itself from the newly-formed Interfaith Forum for Peace, Justice and Dialogue.

The forum which is led by Revered Joseph Bvumbwe seeks to resolve the political unrest in the country following the disputed May 21 elections.

President of Malawi Assemblies of God (MAOG) Reverend Edward Chitsonga was mentioned as one of the founding members in a statement the interfaith forum released last week.

However, Chitsonga has denied being a member of the group and has asked Bvumbwe to remove him from the list of founding members.

“I know that the objectives of the group are for the good of the nations. However, the National Executive Committee did not have an opportunity to deliberate my representation of the MAOG on the forum. For this reason, I request that I be withdrawn from the forum,” Chitsonga said.

He added that the church will continue praying for the peace and well-being of the country.

During the week, leaders of the Living Waters Church and the Seventh Day Adventist also told Bvumbwe to remove them from the list of founding members of the group.

Bvumbwe who is also board chairperson for Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) told the local media that the forum will seek to promote peace and dialogue following post-election violence in the country.

He also rejected assertions that the forum wants to promote the interests of government saying it will advise all political leaders objectively.