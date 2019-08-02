Police vehicle kills Mtambo’s uncle

A police vehicle on Thursday hit to death the uncle of Malawi human rights activist Timothy Mtambo in Chitipa.

The law enforcers have confirmed the death of Binwell Mtambo whose nephew Timothy is the chairperson of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

According to Chitipa Police, a Land Cruiser MP 1999 belonging to the police station and driven by Sgt Amosi Mkandawire hit Mtambo who was riding a bicycle at around 8PM.

The incident occurred along Chitipa Karonga Road at Namasasa Village.

Family members stormed the police station following the incident and after discussions it was agreed that the police will buy a coffin and food at the funeral.

Meanwhile, there are concerns that the incident will raise suspicions as Timothy leads the HRDC which has been organising nationwide protests against the outcome of the May 21 elections.

Police Inspector General Rodney Jose recently demanded the HRDC to stop the demonstrations saying the police are failing to provide inadequate security due to violence that characterise the protests.

However, the HRDC refused to cancel the protests and asked the Police boss to resign.

Fresh demonstrations are expected to be conducted on Tuesday.