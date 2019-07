Malawi Police have made arrest s over possession of dangerous weapons.

The Dedza police has reported that it has arrested two men for possession of an AK47 gun, live ammunitions and a grenade.

According to the police, the arrested are George Kachaje and Marko Sestino.

The arrest of Kachaje and Sestino comes hot on the heels of robbery cases in Blantyre where the robbers were armed.