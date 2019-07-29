Fire destroys part of Mzuzu main market

Fire last night destroyed part of the Mzuzu main market.

The part of the market affected by the fire houses tailoring shops, Sofa shops and barbershops.

An eyewitness Wasokwa Nyirenda told Malawi24 that the fire is believed to have been caused by an electric fault in one of the shops.

“We saw some sparks in one of the shops then later the fire spread to shops where sofas are stored,” Nyirenda said.

Police in the city said investigations are still underway to find the cause of the fire.

The value of goods damaged by the inferno is also yet to be known.

This is the fourth fire incident at the Mzuzu main Market in recent years.