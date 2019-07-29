Lhomwe Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa to be accorded military honours

Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa of the Lhomwe Tribe will be buried on Wednesday with military honours.

The chief died at Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre on Sunday evening.

According to a statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet, President Peter Mutharika has ordered that Ngolongoliwa should be accorded a military funeral.

Mutharika is also expected to attend the chief’s funeral ceremony in Thyolo.

The body of the late Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa will today be taken to Mtundawosema in T/A Chimaliro, Thyolo where the funeral ceremony will be held on Wednesday.

Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa, real name Laelo Costa Juma, was born on 18th February, 1950.

He became Paramount Chief in 2017 after being elevated by President Mutharika at a ceremony held at Mulhako wa Alhomwe Headquarters at Chonde in Mulanje District.