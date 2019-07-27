DREAM reaches out to flood victims with mobile clinic

The Community of Saint of Egidio in Malawi through its health organization, DREAM has reached out to flood victims in Nsanje district with a mobile clinic as a way of ensuring quality health care to the victims.

The mobile clinic that was jointly conducted with Nsanje District Hospital at Lalanje flood victims camp, treated hundreds of patients who are still living at the camp and surrounding villages.

Coordinator of DREAM in Malawi Bruce Tambwali said the organization, planned for the mobile clinic to ensure that the victims are healthy as they are leaving the camp to their respective villages in the district.

“Through DREAM, we do reach a lot of people in the country with medical support and we thought of coming here in Nsanje to help our brothers and sisters who were affected by the floods earlier this year,” said Tambwali.

Village headman Gakhatamba in Nsanje applauded the medical support from the Community of St Egidio through DREAM saying most of the flood victims who are old fail to access medical treatment because of long distance to the nearby health facility.

Concurring with the village headman, Acting District Heath Officer (DHO) for Nsanje district Alexander Chijuwa commended DREAM organization, for supporting government effort in providing medical support to floods victims in the district.

“We have many partners who have helped us and one of that good partner is DREAM. Our office in the district cannot reach every corner of the district and these partners do complement our efforts,” said Chijuwa.

Patients at the camp were treated of diseases such as malaria, pneumonia, diarrhoea, respiratory diseases in listing some.

Lalanje camp had 866 households who were affected by floods in the district. Meanwhile, the camp hosts households that are yet to move to their respective villages.

Through DREAM, the community of St Egidio extends its charity by providing medical care through its clinics in the world.