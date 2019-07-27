Blantyre derby preview: Title on the line for Bullets, Wanderers look to widen gap

Even by the ratified atmosphere of Blantyre derbies, so much will be on the line for both supporters when Nyasa Big Bullets host rivals Be Forward Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

For Bullets, their hopes of defending the title are at stake with Calista Pasuwa’s men needing to win the encounter in order to reduce the seven point gap between the two sides.

Wanderers have not beaten Bullets in a league match since 2013, but with both teams seemingly hitting form, spectators are guaranteed to watch an entertaining clash.

The Nomads come into the highly anticipated clash sitting second on the TNM Super League log as the Bob Mpinganjira side has maintained a consistent start to the season since their 3-1 defeat to Blue Eagles.

The 2017 league winners could have easily topped the current standings had they won against Silver Strikers last week but they squandered some clear cut chances to drop two vital points in the title race.

In total, the Lali Lubani boys have won eight, drawn twice and lost once and Mpinganjira will be encouraged by their room for improvement coupled with their current league position, which bodes well for a serious title challenge.

However, this is a Blantyre derby and the form book is often thrown out the window in these special matches.

For the past six seasons, Wanderers have never won any game against their bitter rivals but this afternoon’s encounter has come at a right time for the Nomads who have every player on board, unlike their rivals who have been hit with massive injuries to some of their key players.

Wanderers assistant coach Oscar Kaunda, who will be facing Bullets in a league match for the first time since joining from Civil Sporting Club, says his side will break the record by beating the defending champions.

“Saturday will get better once we beat Bullets and end our winless run against them. I like the positive feeling in our camp and I am very optimistic of beating them,” said Kaunda.

Wanderers will welcome back midfielder maestro Francisco Madinga who missed last week’s clash away to the Central Bankers due to a suspension.

On the other hand, Bullets are masters of Blantyre derbies.

For the past five seasons, in ten league meetings, the defending champions have six wins over their cross-town rivals.

The People’s Team have endured an inconsistent start to the league, winning seven games, drawing four and losing two and they have been hit with injuries to their key players, notably captain John Lanjesi, MacPhallen Ngwira, Yamikani Fodya, Righteous Banda, Miracle Gabeya and Bashir Maunde.

This means that Bullets are going into this clash without their key defenders, a disaster in the making considering how dangerous Babatunde Adepoju and Vincent Nyangulu are.

However, Pasuwa believes that he has the right artillery to come up with a good result against their rivals.

“The boys know what is it to play a derby and you could even see the way they have been training has been very marvelous to watch. It’s all up to us on Saturday to prepare ourselves when we meet them,” he told the local media.

Gomezgani Chirwa, Dalitso Sailesi and Precious Sambani are all expected to return to the starting eleven after overcoming their respective injuries.

Last time out, the derby ended in an entertaining 1-all stalemate at the same venue where veterans, Esau Kanyenda and Fischer Kondowe scored the goals.

Nevertheless, the derby, under any circumstances remains the favored calendar fixture in Malawi’s top flight, despite other teams’ mission in trying to reduce the gap between them and the Blantyre giants.

Potential match winners:

Name: Chimango Kayira

Position: Defending midfielder

Club: Nyasa Big Bullets

The former Escom United defensive midfielder has revamped his form under Pasuwa and has established himself as the key man for Bullets’ title defence. He produced a man of the match performances against Civil Sporting and Karonga United and he is fitting well with Pasuwa’s latest formation.

Name: Peter Banda

Club: Nyasa Big Bullets

Position: Midfielder

Peter Banda, son to the former Bullets legend Chikondi Banda, has become widely labeled as the next big thing in Malawi’s football and has been a breath of fresh air for the TNM Super League.

According to his club, it didn’t take long for the winger to catch the attention of football lovers during his debut season with the defending champions.

He signed for Bullets at the start of the 2019 season after some impressive performances for Griffin Young Stars and Flames under 20 and 23.

Name: Nenani Juwaya

Club: Be Forward Wanderers

Position: Goalkeeper

A product of Mighty Tigers, Nenani Juwaya is one of the best shot-stoppers in the country. He is undoubtedly the man for the big occasion. Unparalleled prowess in his ball distribution married to his skills and playing ability is more than any coach could ask for in a goalkeeper.

In the on-going season, he has only conceded twice, both goals from the spot and Bullets will struggle to score past him.

Name: Francisco Madinga

Club: Be Forward Wanderers

Position: Midfielder

Madinga is seen as a quiet player who gives his all whenever he is in action for the Nomads. The attacking player was first spotted and recruited while playing for Namiwawa FC in the junior leagues. Technically gifted, creative and quick, the exciting prospect has shown he has all the necessary qualities to play in a number of roles for the team, though he generally plays on the left wing.

Previous five meetings:

In 2014:

Bullets 2-0 Wanderers

Wanderers 0-1 Bullets

In 2015:

Wanderers 1-2 Bullets

Bullets 1-0 Wanderers

In 2016:

Bullets 1-1 Wanderers

Wanderers 0-1 Bullet

Blantyre derby has always promised to entertain, but after a few less than impressive clashes in previous seasons, there is no doubt the derby has to some extent, lost its x-factor, as fans across the country have been given very little to celebrate.

However, this weekend’s encounter boasts more than just bragging rights for the two Blantyre giants.