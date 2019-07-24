Shocking! T.B. Joshua is ‘using juju’

Things did not end well for the man who accused Prophet T.B. Joshua, founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) of employing devilish and diabolic powers to deceive a magnitude of people from all corners of the world.

Edafe Unoho was, at the time, in need of divine intervention for his drinking problem. He says he could not seek help from arguably Africa’s most humble prophet because people in drinking joins would describe the pastor as a magician.

“I was possessed with a spirit that forced me to drink alcohol. The spirit would urge me to sleep with pro*stitutes. It would say: You have drink alcohol now, go find a girl to sleep with” he narrates in a clip shared by SCOAN’s Emmanuel TV.

Unoho says he nearly lost his job because of his behavior as he would “just disappear after getting his salary”.

The man says he had been possessed for over 17 years of chronic alcoholism and a drug addict. However, he refused to go for prayers at SCOAN due to what he had heard of Prophet T.B. Joshua.

“I told my sister that I can not go to SCOAN because they say that man [T.B. Joshua] is a ritualist”.

Unoho’s sister was delivered from a spiritual husband who would sleep with her.

“But after being convinced by my sister, I tuned to Emmanuel TV and realised that my friends and I were wrong. That Prophet T.B. Joshua is a true man of God” he confesses, saying he had an encounter with Jesus Christ through the Morning Water that proved to be his turning point.