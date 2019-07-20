Karonga, Mzuni in tough away fixtures

Struggling Northern Region sides Karonga United and Mzuni hope to get positive results as they face tough away Super League games this weekend.

On Saturday, Karonga United play Mighty Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium as Mzuni will be at Nankhaka Stadium facing Blue Eagles.

On Sunday, Mzuni will be at Dedza Stadium while Karonga United will play Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium.

Speaking in an interview, Coach for Karonga United Dan Dzinkambani said his side will work hard to get positive results.

“Sunday’s game is another tough game because Bullets will want to prove to be the best team after a bad journey from Central Region last weekend but we will make sure to hold them and win the game,” said Dzinkambani.

Mzuni assistant coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said his side cannot manage to lose both games.

“We can’t manage to lose these two games because of where we are on the log table, we need to pull up our socks in order to be safe and save Mzuni from relegation,” Mwafulirwa said.

Mzuni are anchoring the Tnm Super League table with 6 points from 8 games while Karonga are on position 9 with 11 points from 10 games.

Kamuzu Barracks are top with 26 points from 11 games while Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are second with same 26 points from 10 games.